1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.27677438 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 3.61305 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
XDR
|1 WST
|0.276774 XDR
|5 WST
|1.38387 XDR
|10 WST
|2.76774 XDR
|25 WST
|6.91936 XDR
|50 WST
|13.8387 XDR
|100 WST
|27.6774 XDR
|500 WST
|138.387 XDR
|1,000 WST
|276.774 XDR
|5,000 WST
|1,383.87 XDR
|10,000 WST
|2,767.74 XDR
1 WST = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27875
|0.28328
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27556
|0.27313
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.27753
|0.27630
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.
