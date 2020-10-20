1 WST to XCD - Convert Samoan Tala to East Caribbean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.98610278 East Caribbean Dollars

1 XCD = 1.01409 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to East Caribbean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:50 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to East Caribbean Dollar

wst
WST
xcd
XCD
1 WST0.986103 XCD
5 WST4.93051 XCD
10 WST9.86103 XCD
25 WST24.6526 XCD
50 WST49.3051 XCD
100 WST98.6103 XCD
500 WST493.051 XCD
1,000 WST986.103 XCD
5,000 WST4,930.51 XCD
10,000 WST9,861.03 XCD

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Samoan Tala

xcd
XCD
wst
WST
1 XCD1.01409 WST
5 XCD5.07047 WST
10 XCD10.1409 WST
25 XCD25.3523 WST
50 XCD50.7047 WST
100 XCD101.409 WST
500 XCD507.047 WST
1,000 XCD1,014.09 WST
5,000 XCD5,070.47 WST
10,000 XCD10,140.9 WST

WST to XCD Chart

1 WST = 0 XCD

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to East Caribbean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.993511.0067
Low
0.982870.97008
Average
0.988920.98541
Volatility
0.25%0.72%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

More East Caribbean Dollar info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings