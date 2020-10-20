1 WST to UYU - Convert Samoan Tala to Uruguayan Pesos

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

14.716926 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 0.0679490 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Samoan Tala to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:49 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Uruguayan Peso

wst
WST
uyu
UYU
1 WST14.7169 UYU
5 WST73.5846 UYU
10 WST147.169 UYU
25 WST367.923 UYU
50 WST735.846 UYU
100 WST1,471.69 UYU
500 WST7,358.46 UYU
1,000 WST14,716.9 UYU
5,000 WST73,584.6 UYU
10,000 WST147,169 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Samoan Tala

uyu
UYU
wst
WST
1 UYU0.067949 WST
5 UYU0.339745 WST
10 UYU0.67949 WST
25 UYU1.69872 WST
50 UYU3.39745 WST
100 UYU6.7949 WST
500 UYU33.9745 WST
1,000 UYU67.949 WST
5,000 UYU339.745 WST
10,000 UYU679.49 WST

WST to UYU Chart

1 WST = 0 UYU

1 Samoan Tala to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
14.78114.781
Low
14.17013.790
Average
14.38614.145
Volatility
0.48%0.81%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

