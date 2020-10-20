1 WST to TRY - Convert Samoan Tala to Turkish Lire

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

11.893049 Turkish Lire

1 TRY = 0.0840827 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:59 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Turkish Lira

wst
WST
try
TRY
1 WST11.893 TRY
5 WST59.4652 TRY
10 WST118.93 TRY
25 WST297.326 TRY
50 WST594.652 TRY
100 WST1,189.3 TRY
500 WST5,946.52 TRY
1,000 WST11,893 TRY
5,000 WST59,465.2 TRY
10,000 WST118,930 TRY

Convert Turkish Lira to Samoan Tala

try
TRY
wst
WST
1 TRY0.0840827 WST
5 TRY0.420414 WST
10 TRY0.840827 WST
25 TRY2.10207 WST
50 TRY4.20414 WST
100 TRY8.40827 WST
500 TRY42.0414 WST
1,000 TRY84.0827 WST
5,000 TRY420.414 WST
10,000 TRY840.827 WST

WST to TRY Chart

1 WST = 0 TRY

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
12.05712.112
Low
11.77011.603
Average
11.94511.828
Volatility
0.56%0.74%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
try

TRY - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.

More Turkish Lira info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings