1 WST to SVC - Convert Samoan Tala to Salvadoran Colones

Xe Currency Converter

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

3.197474 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 0.312747 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:08 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Salvadoran Colon

wst
WST
svc
SVC
1 WST3.19747 SVC
5 WST15.9874 SVC
10 WST31.9747 SVC
25 WST79.9368 SVC
50 WST159.874 SVC
100 WST319.747 SVC
500 WST1,598.74 SVC
1,000 WST3,197.47 SVC
5,000 WST15,987.4 SVC
10,000 WST31,974.7 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Samoan Tala

svc
SVC
wst
WST
1 SVC0.312747 WST
5 SVC1.56373 WST
10 SVC3.12747 WST
25 SVC7.81867 WST
50 SVC15.6373 WST
100 SVC31.2747 WST
500 SVC156.373 WST
1,000 SVC312.747 WST
5,000 SVC1,563.73 WST
10,000 SVC3,127.47 WST

WST to SVC Chart

1 WST = 0 SVC

1 Samoan Tala to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.21743.2623
Low
3.18423.1406
Average
3.20303.1918
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

