1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.49337491 Singapore Dollars
1 SGD = 2.02686 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
SGD
|1 WST
|0.493375 SGD
|5 WST
|2.46687 SGD
|10 WST
|4.93375 SGD
|25 WST
|12.3344 SGD
|50 WST
|24.6687 SGD
|100 WST
|49.3375 SGD
|500 WST
|246.687 SGD
|1,000 WST
|493.375 SGD
|5,000 WST
|2,466.87 SGD
|10,000 WST
|4,933.75 SGD
1 WST = 0 SGD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49701
|0.50808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49205
|0.48890
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.49525
|0.49379
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.More Singapore Dollar info
