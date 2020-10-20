1 WST to RON - Convert Samoan Tala to Romanian Lei

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.6824488 Romanian Lei

1 RON = 0.594372 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:34 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Romanian Leu

wst
WST
ron
RON
1 WST1.68245 RON
5 WST8.41224 RON
10 WST16.8245 RON
25 WST42.0612 RON
50 WST84.1224 RON
100 WST168.245 RON
500 WST841.224 RON
1,000 WST1,682.45 RON
5,000 WST8,412.24 RON
10,000 WST16,824.5 RON

Convert Romanian Leu to Samoan Tala

ron
RON
wst
WST
1 RON0.594372 WST
5 RON2.97186 WST
10 RON5.94372 WST
25 RON14.8593 WST
50 RON29.7186 WST
100 RON59.4372 WST
500 RON297.186 WST
1,000 RON594.372 WST
5,000 RON2,971.86 WST
10,000 RON5,943.72 WST

WST to RON Chart

1 WST = 0 RON

1 Samoan Tala to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.70661.7417
Low
1.66811.6632
Average
1.69371.6860
Volatility
0.43%0.79%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

