1 WST to QAR - Convert Samoan Tala to Qatari Rials

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.3289769 Qatari Rials

1 QAR = 0.752459 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Qatari Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:49 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Qatari Riyal

wst
WST
qar
QAR
1 WST1.32898 QAR
5 WST6.64488 QAR
10 WST13.2898 QAR
25 WST33.2244 QAR
50 WST66.4488 QAR
100 WST132.898 QAR
500 WST664.488 QAR
1,000 WST1,328.98 QAR
5,000 WST6,644.88 QAR
10,000 WST13,289.8 QAR

Convert Qatari Riyal to Samoan Tala

qar
QAR
wst
WST
1 QAR0.752459 WST
5 QAR3.76229 WST
10 QAR7.52459 WST
25 QAR18.8115 WST
50 QAR37.6229 WST
100 QAR75.2459 WST
500 QAR376.229 WST
1,000 QAR752.459 WST
5,000 QAR3,762.29 WST
10,000 QAR7,524.59 WST

WST to QAR Chart

1 WST = 0 QAR

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Qatari Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.33841.3571
Low
1.32461.3065
Average
1.33251.3278
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings