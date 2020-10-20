1.00 Samoan Tala =
1.3885232 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 0.720190 WST
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Samoan Tala =
1.3885232 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 0.720190 WST
WST
PEN
|1 WST
|1.38852 PEN
|5 WST
|6.94262 PEN
|10 WST
|13.8852 PEN
|25 WST
|34.7131 PEN
|50 WST
|69.4262 PEN
|100 WST
|138.852 PEN
|500 WST
|694.262 PEN
|1,000 WST
|1,388.52 PEN
|5,000 WST
|6,942.62 PEN
|10,000 WST
|13,885.2 PEN
1 WST = 0 PEN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.4058
|1.4058
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.3642
|1.3257
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.3875
|1.3673
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..More Peruvian Sol info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings