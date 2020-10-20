1 WST to NPR - Convert Samoan Tala to Nepalese Rupees

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

48.801388 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 0.0204912 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:48 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Nepalese Rupee

wst
WST
npr
NPR
1 WST48.8014 NPR
5 WST244.007 NPR
10 WST488.014 NPR
25 WST1,220.03 NPR
50 WST2,440.07 NPR
100 WST4,880.14 NPR
500 WST24,400.7 NPR
1,000 WST48,801.4 NPR
5,000 WST244,007 NPR
10,000 WST488,014 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Samoan Tala

npr
NPR
wst
WST
1 NPR0.0204912 WST
5 NPR0.102456 WST
10 NPR0.204912 WST
25 NPR0.512281 WST
50 NPR1.02456 WST
100 NPR2.04912 WST
500 NPR10.2456 WST
1,000 NPR20.4912 WST
5,000 NPR102.456 WST
10,000 NPR204.912 WST

WST to NPR Chart

1 WST = 0 NPR

1 Samoan Tala to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
49.16149.862
Low
48.60648.001
Average
48.91748.707
Volatility
0.31%0.74%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

