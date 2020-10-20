1 WST to MUR - Convert Samoan Tala to Mauritian Rupees

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

17.22324 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 0.0580611 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:48 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Mauritian Rupee

wst
WST
mur
MUR
1 WST17.2232 MUR
5 WST86.1162 MUR
10 WST172.232 MUR
25 WST430.581 MUR
50 WST861.162 MUR
100 WST1,722.32 MUR
500 WST8,611.62 MUR
1,000 WST17,223.2 MUR
5,000 WST86,116.2 MUR
10,000 WST172,232 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to Samoan Tala

mur
MUR
wst
WST
1 MUR0.0580611 WST
5 MUR0.290305 WST
10 MUR0.580611 WST
25 MUR1.45153 WST
50 MUR2.90305 WST
100 MUR5.80611 WST
500 MUR29.0305 WST
1,000 MUR58.0611 WST
5,000 MUR290.305 WST
10,000 MUR580.611 WST

WST to MUR Chart

1 WST = 0 MUR

1 Samoan Tala to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
17.27617.302
Low
16.76716.663
Average
17.07316.919
Volatility
0.57%0.91%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

