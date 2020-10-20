1 WST to KWD - Convert Samoan Tala to Kuwaiti Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.11178375 Kuwaiti Dinars

1 KWD = 8.94584 WST

Samoan Tala to Kuwaiti Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:47 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Kuwaiti Dinar

1 WST0.111784 KWD
5 WST0.558919 KWD
10 WST1.11784 KWD
25 WST2.79459 KWD
50 WST5.58919 KWD
100 WST11.1784 KWD
500 WST55.8919 KWD
1,000 WST111.784 KWD
5,000 WST558.919 KWD
10,000 WST1,117.84 KWD

Convert Kuwaiti Dinar to Samoan Tala

1 KWD8.94584 WST
5 KWD44.7292 WST
10 KWD89.4584 WST
25 KWD223.646 WST
50 KWD447.292 WST
100 KWD894.584 WST
500 KWD4,472.92 WST
1,000 KWD8,945.84 WST
5,000 KWD44,729.2 WST
10,000 KWD89,458.4 WST

WST to KWD Chart

1 WST = 0 KWD

1 Samoan Tala to Kuwaiti Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.112920.11505
Low
0.111560.11059
Average
0.112280.11210
Volatility
0.28%0.73%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

kwd

KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.

