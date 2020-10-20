1 WST to JOD - Convert Samoan Tala to Jordanian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.25886089 Jordanian Dinars

1 JOD = 3.86308 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Jordanian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:47 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Jordanian Dinar

wst
WST
jod
JOD
1 WST0.258861 JOD
5 WST1.2943 JOD
10 WST2.58861 JOD
25 WST6.47152 JOD
50 WST12.943 JOD
100 WST25.8861 JOD
500 WST129.43 JOD
1,000 WST258.861 JOD
5,000 WST1,294.3 JOD
10,000 WST2,588.61 JOD

Convert Jordanian Dinar to Samoan Tala

jod
JOD
wst
WST
1 JOD3.86308 WST
5 JOD19.3154 WST
10 JOD38.6308 WST
25 JOD96.577 WST
50 JOD193.154 WST
100 JOD386.308 WST
500 JOD1,931.54 WST
1,000 JOD3,863.08 WST
5,000 JOD19,315.4 WST
10,000 JOD38,630.8 WST

WST to JOD Chart

1 WST = 0 JOD

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Jordanian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.260700.26434
Low
0.258010.25448
Average
0.259540.25862
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

More Jordanian Dinar info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings