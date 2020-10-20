1 WST to HUF - Convert Samoan Tala to Hungarian Forints

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

132.94678 Hungarian Forints

1 HUF = 0.00752181 WST

Samoan Tala to Hungarian Forint conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:33 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Hungarian Forint

wst
WST
huf
HUF
1 WST132.947 HUF
5 WST664.734 HUF
10 WST1,329.47 HUF
25 WST3,323.67 HUF
50 WST6,647.34 HUF
100 WST13,294.7 HUF
500 WST66,473.4 HUF
1,000 WST132,947 HUF
5,000 WST664,734 HUF
10,000 WST1,329,470 HUF

Convert Hungarian Forint to Samoan Tala

huf
HUF
wst
WST
1 HUF0.00752181 WST
5 HUF0.037609 WST
10 HUF0.0752181 WST
25 HUF0.188045 WST
50 HUF0.37609 WST
100 HUF0.752181 WST
500 HUF3.7609 WST
1,000 HUF7.52181 WST
5,000 HUF37.609 WST
10,000 HUF75.2181 WST

WST to HUF Chart

1 WST = 0 HUF

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Hungarian Forint stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
136.51137.64
Low
130.89129.24
Average
134.36132.65
Volatility
0.64%0.91%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

