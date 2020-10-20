1.00 Samoan Tala =
2.8510294 Hong Kong Dollars
1 HKD = 0.350751 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
HKD
|1 WST
|2.85103 HKD
|5 WST
|14.2551 HKD
|10 WST
|28.5103 HKD
|25 WST
|71.2757 HKD
|50 WST
|142.551 HKD
|100 WST
|285.103 HKD
|500 WST
|1,425.51 HKD
|1,000 WST
|2,851.03 HKD
|5,000 WST
|14,255.1 HKD
|10,000 WST
|28,510.3 HKD
1 WST = 0 HKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.8727
|2.9219
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.8430
|2.8111
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.8590
|2.8515
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.24%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.More Hong Kong Dollar info
