1.00 Samoan Tala =
2.8328353 Guatemalan Quetzales
1 GTQ = 0.353003 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
GTQ
|1 WST
|2.83284 GTQ
|5 WST
|14.1642 GTQ
|10 WST
|28.3284 GTQ
|25 WST
|70.8209 GTQ
|50 WST
|141.642 GTQ
|100 WST
|283.284 GTQ
|500 WST
|1,416.42 GTQ
|1,000 WST
|2,832.84 GTQ
|5,000 WST
|14,164.2 GTQ
|10,000 WST
|28,328.4 GTQ
1 WST = 0 GTQ
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.8588
|2.9004
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.8262
|2.7927
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.8419
|2.8337
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.More Guatemalan Quetzal info
