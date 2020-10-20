1 WST to FJD - Convert Samoan Tala to Fijian Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.81376369 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 1.22886 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:46 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Fijian Dollar

wst
WST
fjd
FJD
1 WST0.813764 FJD
5 WST4.06882 FJD
10 WST8.13764 FJD
25 WST20.3441 FJD
50 WST40.6882 FJD
100 WST81.3764 FJD
500 WST406.882 FJD
1,000 WST813.764 FJD
5,000 WST4,068.82 FJD
10,000 WST8,137.64 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to Samoan Tala

fjd
FJD
wst
WST
1 FJD1.22886 WST
5 FJD6.14429 WST
10 FJD12.2886 WST
25 FJD30.7214 WST
50 FJD61.4429 WST
100 FJD122.886 WST
500 FJD614.429 WST
1,000 FJD1,228.86 WST
5,000 FJD6,144.29 WST
10,000 FJD12,288.6 WST

WST to FJD Chart

1 WST = 0 FJD

1 Samoan Tala to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.829140.84833
Low
0.818840.81358
Average
0.824990.82442
Volatility
0.46%0.85%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

