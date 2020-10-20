1 WST to BSD - Convert Samoan Tala to Bahamian Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.36511535 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 2.73886 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:45 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Bahamian Dollar

wst
WST
bsd
BSD
1 WST0.365115 BSD
5 WST1.82558 BSD
10 WST3.65115 BSD
25 WST9.12788 BSD
50 WST18.2558 BSD
100 WST36.5115 BSD
500 WST182.558 BSD
1,000 WST365.115 BSD
5,000 WST1,825.58 BSD
10,000 WST3,651.15 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to Samoan Tala

bsd
BSD
wst
WST
1 BSD2.73886 WST
5 BSD13.6943 WST
10 BSD27.3886 WST
25 BSD68.4715 WST
50 BSD136.943 WST
100 BSD273.886 WST
500 BSD1,369.43 WST
1,000 BSD2,738.86 WST
5,000 BSD13,694.3 WST
10,000 BSD27,388.6 WST

WST to BSD Chart

1 WST = 0 BSD

1 Samoan Tala to Bahamian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.367700.37284
Low
0.363910.35893
Average
0.366060.36477
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

