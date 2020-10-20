1 WST to BMD - Convert Samoan Tala to Bermudian Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.36512314 Bermudian Dollars

1 BMD = 2.73880 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Samoan Tala to Bermudian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:44 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Bermudian Dollar

wst
WST
bmd
BMD
1 WST0.365123 BMD
5 WST1.82562 BMD
10 WST3.65123 BMD
25 WST9.12808 BMD
50 WST18.2562 BMD
100 WST36.5123 BMD
500 WST182.562 BMD
1,000 WST365.123 BMD
5,000 WST1,825.62 BMD
10,000 WST3,651.23 BMD

Convert Bermudian Dollar to Samoan Tala

bmd
BMD
wst
WST
1 BMD2.7388 WST
5 BMD13.694 WST
10 BMD27.388 WST
25 BMD68.4701 WST
50 BMD136.94 WST
100 BMD273.88 WST
500 BMD1,369.4 WST
1,000 BMD2,738.8 WST
5,000 BMD13,694 WST
10,000 BMD27,388 WST

WST to BMD Chart

1 WST = 0 BMD

1 Samoan Tala to Bermudian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.367700.37284
Low
0.363910.35893
Average
0.366060.36477
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bmd

BMD - Bermudian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.

