Login
Register

1 SKK to MOP - Convert Slovak Koruny to Macau Patacas

Xe Valutacalculator

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1null

1.00 Slovak Koruna =

0.28794975 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 3.47283 SKK

Slovak Koruna to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Mar 7, 2025, 15:42 UTC

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates

Convert Slovak Koruna to Macau Pataca

skk
SKK
mop
MOP
1 SKK
NaN MOP
5 SKK
NaN MOP
10 SKK
NaN MOP
25 SKK
NaN MOP
50 SKK
NaN MOP
100 SKK
NaN MOP
500 SKK
NaN MOP
1,000 SKK
NaN MOP
5,000 SKK
NaN MOP
10,000 SKK
NaN MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to Slovak Koruna

mop
MOP
skk
SKK
1 MOP
NaN SKK
5 MOP
NaN SKK
10 MOP
NaN SKK
25 MOP
NaN SKK
50 MOP
NaN SKK
100 MOP
NaN SKK
500 MOP
NaN SKK
1,000 MOP
NaN SKK
5,000 MOP
NaN SKK
10,000 MOP
NaN SKK

SKK to MOP chart

SKK to MOP Chart

1 SKK = 0 MOP

StatistiekLast 7 DaysLast 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High0.00000.00000.0000
Low0.00000.00000.0000
Average0.00000.00000.0000
Volatility0.00%0.00%0.00%
View full chart

Manage your currencies on the go with the Xe app

It has everything you need for international money transfers — easy, secure, and low fees starting at $0.
Download de app

Xe currency tools

FX insights, advanced indicators, live news feeds & customizable dashboards

International transfers

Send money to 190 countries across 130 currencies. Enjoy flexible ways to send and receive money.
Learn more

Rate alerts

Set free rate alerts for any currency pair. We’ll notify you at your desired rate.
Learn more

Historical currency rates

Analyze rate trends for any currency over a few days, weeks, months, or years. Get an automated currency feed through the Xe Currency Data API.
Learn more

IBAN calculator

Search and validate your IBAN (International Bank Account Number) to make sure your transfer is sent to the right destination.
Learn more

Currency email updates

Get a daily analysis of markets, exchange rates, and news straight in your inbox.
Learn more

Xe currency data API

Providing commercial grade exchange rates to 300+ companies worldwide

The world's most trusted source for currency data

Our exchange rate API offers real-time, accurate, and reliable data for hundreds of currencies. Xe's proprietary rates are sourced directly from financial data providers and reputable banks.
Learn more 

GET https://xecdapi.xe.com/v1/convert_from

{
  "from": USD,
  "to": {
    "CAD": 1.260046,
    "CHF": 0.933058,
    "EUR": 0.806942,
    "GBP": 0.719154,
    [170 world currencies]
  }
}
Trusted by
Shopify color logo
Clearbooks color logo
Vistaprint color logo

Xe wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen mensen over de hele wereld

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings

Xe for business

Global business payments simplified.

Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.

Business payments
AD

Send money destinations

Connecting the world

ae

Geld sturen naar United Arab Emirates

al

Geld sturen naar Albania

am

Geld sturen naar Armenia

ar

Geld sturen naar Argentina

au

Geld sturen naar Australia

az

Geld sturen naar Azerbaijan

ba

Geld sturen naar Bosnia and Herzegovina

be

Geld sturen naar Belgium

bb

Geld sturen naar Barbados

bd

Geld sturen naar Bangladesh

bg

Geld sturen naar Bulgaria

bh

Geld sturen naar Bahrain