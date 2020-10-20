1 QAR to YER - Convert Qatari Rials to Yemeni Rials

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

68.738309 Yemeni Rials

1 YER = 0.0145479 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Yemeni Rial conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:03 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Yemeni Rial

qar
QAR
yer
YER
1 QAR68.7383 YER
5 QAR343.692 YER
10 QAR687.383 YER
25 QAR1,718.46 YER
50 QAR3,436.92 YER
100 QAR6,873.83 YER
500 QAR34,369.2 YER
1,000 QAR68,738.3 YER
5,000 QAR343,692 YER
10,000 QAR687,383 YER

Convert Yemeni Rial to Qatari Riyal

yer
YER
qar
QAR
1 YER0.0145479 QAR
5 YER0.0727396 QAR
10 YER0.145479 QAR
25 YER0.363698 QAR
50 YER0.727396 QAR
100 YER1.45479 QAR
500 YER7.27396 QAR
1,000 YER14.5479 QAR
5,000 YER72.7396 QAR
10,000 YER145.479 QAR

QAR to YER Chart

1 QAR = 0 YER

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Yemeni Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
68.80068.800
Low
68.73168.648
Average
68.75868.759
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

