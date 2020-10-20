1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.75409778 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 1.32609 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
WST
|1 QAR
|0.754098 WST
|5 QAR
|3.77049 WST
|10 QAR
|7.54098 WST
|25 QAR
|18.8524 WST
|50 QAR
|37.7049 WST
|100 QAR
|75.4098 WST
|500 QAR
|377.049 WST
|1,000 QAR
|754.098 WST
|5,000 QAR
|3,770.49 WST
|10,000 QAR
|7,540.98 WST
1 QAR = 0 WST
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.75493
|0.76540
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74714
|0.73685
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.75055
|0.75329
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
