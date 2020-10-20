1 QAR to WST - Convert Qatari Rials to Samoan Tala

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.75409778 Samoan Tala

1 WST = 1.32609 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Samoan Tala conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:03 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Samoan Tala

qar
QAR
wst
WST
1 QAR0.754098 WST
5 QAR3.77049 WST
10 QAR7.54098 WST
25 QAR18.8524 WST
50 QAR37.7049 WST
100 QAR75.4098 WST
500 QAR377.049 WST
1,000 QAR754.098 WST
5,000 QAR3,770.49 WST
10,000 QAR7,540.98 WST

Convert Samoan Tala to Qatari Riyal

wst
WST
qar
QAR
1 WST1.32609 QAR
5 WST6.63044 QAR
10 WST13.2609 QAR
25 WST33.1522 QAR
50 WST66.3044 QAR
100 WST132.609 QAR
500 WST663.044 QAR
1,000 WST1,326.09 QAR
5,000 WST6,630.44 QAR
10,000 WST13,260.9 QAR

QAR to WST Chart

1 QAR = 0 WST

1 Qatari Riyal to Samoan Tala stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.754930.76540
Low
0.747140.73685
Average
0.750550.75329
Volatility
0.23%0.71%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

, ratings