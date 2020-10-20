1 QAR to SHP - Convert Qatari Rials to Saint Helenian Pounds

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.21625502 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 4.62417 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:11 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Saint Helenian Pound

qar
QAR
shp
SHP
1 QAR0.216255 SHP
5 QAR1.08128 SHP
10 QAR2.16255 SHP
25 QAR5.40638 SHP
50 QAR10.8128 SHP
100 QAR21.6255 SHP
500 QAR108.128 SHP
1,000 QAR216.255 SHP
5,000 QAR1,081.28 SHP
10,000 QAR2,162.55 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Qatari Riyal

shp
SHP
qar
QAR
1 SHP4.62417 QAR
5 SHP23.1209 QAR
10 SHP46.2417 QAR
25 SHP115.604 QAR
50 SHP231.209 QAR
100 SHP462.417 QAR
500 SHP2,312.09 QAR
1,000 SHP4,624.17 QAR
5,000 SHP23,120.9 QAR
10,000 SHP46,241.7 QAR

QAR to SHP Chart

1 QAR = 0 SHP

1 Qatari Riyal to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.217660.22245
Low
0.214460.21446
Average
0.216270.21771
Volatility
0.28%0.30%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

, ratings