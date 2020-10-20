1 QAR to SDD - Convert Qatari Rials to Sudanese Dinars

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

16,509.872 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.0000605698 QAR

SDD replaced by SDG

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:19 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Sudanese Dinar

qar
QAR
sdd
SDD
1 QAR16,509.9 SDD
5 QAR82,549.4 SDD
10 QAR165,099 SDD
25 QAR412,747 SDD
50 QAR825,494 SDD
100 QAR1,650,990 SDD
500 QAR8,254,940 SDD
1,000 QAR16,509,900 SDD
5,000 QAR82,549,400 SDD
10,000 QAR165,099,000 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to Qatari Riyal

sdd
SDD
qar
QAR
1 SDD0.0000605698 QAR
5 SDD0.000302849 QAR
10 SDD0.000605698 QAR
25 SDD0.00151425 QAR
50 SDD0.00302849 QAR
100 SDD0.00605698 QAR
500 SDD0.0302849 QAR
1,000 SDD0.0605698 QAR
5,000 SDD0.302849 QAR
10,000 SDD0.605698 QAR

QAR to SDD Chart

1 QAR = 0 SDD

1 Qatari Riyal to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
165.12165.13
Low
160.83156.75
Average
163.29163.17
Volatility
1.03%0.97%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

