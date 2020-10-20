1 QAR to RWF - Convert Qatari Rials to Rwandan Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

360.38041 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 0.00277485 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:02 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Rwandan Franc

qar
QAR
rwf
RWF
1 QAR360.38 RWF
5 QAR1,801.9 RWF
10 QAR3,603.8 RWF
25 QAR9,009.51 RWF
50 QAR18,019 RWF
100 QAR36,038 RWF
500 QAR180,190 RWF
1,000 QAR360,380 RWF
5,000 QAR1,801,900 RWF
10,000 QAR3,603,800 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to Qatari Riyal

rwf
RWF
qar
QAR
1 RWF0.00277485 QAR
5 RWF0.0138742 QAR
10 RWF0.0277485 QAR
25 RWF0.0693711 QAR
50 RWF0.138742 QAR
100 RWF0.277485 QAR
500 RWF1.38742 QAR
1,000 RWF2.77485 QAR
5,000 RWF13.8742 QAR
10,000 RWF27.7485 QAR

QAR to RWF Chart

1 QAR = 0 RWF

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
364.29364.29
Low
356.33352.54
Average
360.12357.17
Volatility
0.58%0.50%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

More Rwandan Franc info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings