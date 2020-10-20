1 QAR to RSD - Convert Qatari Rials to Serbian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

28.802175 Serbian Dinars

1 RSD = 0.0347196 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Serbian Dinar conversion Last updated Sep 29, 2024, 05:04 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Serbian Dinar

qar
QAR
rsd
RSD
1 QAR28.8022 RSD
5 QAR144.011 RSD
10 QAR288.022 RSD
25 QAR720.054 RSD
50 QAR1,440.11 RSD
100 QAR2,880.22 RSD
500 QAR14,401.1 RSD
1,000 QAR28,802.2 RSD
5,000 QAR144,011 RSD
10,000 QAR288,022 RSD

Convert Serbian Dinar to Qatari Riyal

rsd
RSD
qar
QAR
1 RSD0.0347196 QAR
5 RSD0.173598 QAR
10 RSD0.347196 QAR
25 RSD0.86799 QAR
50 RSD1.73598 QAR
100 RSD3.47196 QAR
500 RSD17.3598 QAR
1,000 RSD34.7196 QAR
5,000 RSD173.598 QAR
10,000 RSD347.196 QAR

QAR to RSD Chart

1 QAR = 0 RSD

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Serbian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
29.19530.018
Low
28.74328.724
Average
28.96229.275
Volatility
0.31%0.32%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..

More Serbian Dinar info

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings