1.00 Qatari Riyal =
17,546.19 Mozambican Meticais
1 MZM = 0.0000569924 QAR
MZM replaced by MZN
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
17,546.19 Mozambican Meticais
1 MZM = 0.0000569924 QAR
MZM replaced by MZN
QAR
MZM
|1 QAR
|17,546.2 MZM
|5 QAR
|87,731 MZM
|10 QAR
|175,462 MZM
|25 QAR
|438,655 MZM
|50 QAR
|877,310 MZM
|100 QAR
|1,754,620 MZM
|500 QAR
|8,773,100 MZM
|1,000 QAR
|17,546,200 MZM
|5,000 QAR
|87,731,000 MZM
|10,000 QAR
|175,462,000 MZM
1 QAR = 0 MZM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|17.554
|17.629
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|17.467
|17.466
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|17.497
|17.519
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15%
|0.21%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings