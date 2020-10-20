1 QAR to MOP - Convert Qatari Rials to Macau Patacas

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

2.2105047 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 0.452385 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:01 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Macau Pataca

qar
QAR
mop
MOP
1 QAR2.2105 MOP
5 QAR11.0525 MOP
10 QAR22.105 MOP
25 QAR55.2626 MOP
50 QAR110.525 MOP
100 QAR221.05 MOP
500 QAR1,105.25 MOP
1,000 QAR2,210.5 MOP
5,000 QAR11,052.5 MOP
10,000 QAR22,105 MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to Qatari Riyal

mop
MOP
qar
QAR
1 MOP0.452385 QAR
5 MOP2.26193 QAR
10 MOP4.52385 QAR
25 MOP11.3096 QAR
50 MOP22.6193 QAR
100 MOP45.2385 QAR
500 MOP226.193 QAR
1,000 MOP452.385 QAR
5,000 MOP2,261.93 QAR
10,000 MOP4,523.85 QAR

QAR to MOP Chart

1 QAR = 0 MOP

1 Qatari Riyal to Macau Pataca stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.21282.2189
Low
2.20822.2068
Average
2.21012.2121
Volatility
0.03%0.04%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

