1 QAR to KYD - Convert Qatari Rials to Caymanian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.22580833 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 4.42853 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:13 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Caymanian Dollar

qar
QAR
kyd
KYD
1 QAR0.225808 KYD
5 QAR1.12904 KYD
10 QAR2.25808 KYD
25 QAR5.64521 KYD
50 QAR11.2904 KYD
100 QAR22.5808 KYD
500 QAR112.904 KYD
1,000 QAR225.808 KYD
5,000 QAR1,129.04 KYD
10,000 QAR2,258.08 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to Qatari Riyal

kyd
KYD
qar
QAR
1 KYD4.42853 QAR
5 KYD22.1427 QAR
10 KYD44.2853 QAR
25 KYD110.713 QAR
50 KYD221.427 QAR
100 KYD442.853 QAR
500 KYD2,214.27 QAR
1,000 KYD4,428.53 QAR
5,000 KYD22,142.7 QAR
10,000 KYD44,285.3 QAR

QAR to KYD Chart

1 QAR = 0 KYD

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.226100.22639
Low
0.225270.22526
Average
0.225500.22554
Volatility
0.11%0.14%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

More Caymanian Dollar info

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings