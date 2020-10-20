1 QAR to KMF - Convert Qatari Rials to Comorian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

125.58948 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 0.00796245 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:10 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Comorian Franc

qar
QAR
kmf
KMF
1 QAR125.589 KMF
5 QAR627.947 KMF
10 QAR1,255.89 KMF
25 QAR3,139.74 KMF
50 QAR6,279.47 KMF
100 QAR12,558.9 KMF
500 QAR62,794.7 KMF
1,000 QAR125,589 KMF
5,000 QAR627,947 KMF
10,000 QAR1,255,890 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to Qatari Riyal

kmf
KMF
qar
QAR
1 KMF0.00796245 QAR
5 KMF0.0398123 QAR
10 KMF0.0796245 QAR
25 KMF0.199061 QAR
50 KMF0.398123 QAR
100 KMF0.796245 QAR
500 KMF3.98123 QAR
1,000 KMF7.96245 QAR
5,000 KMF39.8123 QAR
10,000 KMF79.6245 QAR

QAR to KMF Chart

1 QAR = 0 KMF

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
126.55127.26
Low
123.92123.92
Average
125.64125.54
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

More Comorian Franc info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings