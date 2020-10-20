1 QAR to KHR - Convert Qatari Rials to Cambodian Riels

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1,127.6836 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 0.000886774 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:00 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Cambodian Riel

qar
QAR
khr
KHR
1 QAR1,127.68 KHR
5 QAR5,638.42 KHR
10 QAR11,276.8 KHR
25 QAR28,192.1 KHR
50 QAR56,384.2 KHR
100 QAR112,768 KHR
500 QAR563,842 KHR
1,000 QAR1,127,680 KHR
5,000 QAR5,638,420 KHR
10,000 QAR11,276,800 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to Qatari Riyal

khr
KHR
qar
QAR
1 KHR0.000886774 QAR
5 KHR0.00443387 QAR
10 KHR0.00886774 QAR
25 KHR0.0221693 QAR
50 KHR0.0443387 QAR
100 KHR0.0886774 QAR
500 KHR0.443387 QAR
1,000 KHR0.886774 QAR
5,000 KHR4.43387 QAR
10,000 KHR8.86774 QAR

QAR to KHR Chart

1 QAR = 0 KHR

1 Qatari Riyal to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,138.51,138.5
Low
1,122.91,107.0
Average
1,130.91,121.4
Volatility
0.24%0.25%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

