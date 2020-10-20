1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.044664102554945 Polkadot
1 DOT = 22.3893 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
DOT
|1 QAR
|0.0446641 DOT
|5 QAR
|0.223321 DOT
|10 QAR
|0.446641 DOT
|25 QAR
|1.1166 DOT
|50 QAR
|2.23321 DOT
|100 QAR
|4.46641 DOT
|500 QAR
|22.3321 DOT
|1,000 QAR
|44.6641 DOT
|5,000 QAR
|223.321 DOT
|10,000 QAR
|446.641 DOT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.048947
|0.048947
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.037955
|0.030379
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.043850
|0.040091
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.38%
|3.75%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.More Polkadot info
