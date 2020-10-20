1.00 Qatari Riyal =
2.251170085879121 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 0.444213 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
DOGE
|1 QAR
|2.25117 DOGE
|5 QAR
|11.2559 DOGE
|10 QAR
|22.5117 DOGE
|25 QAR
|56.2793 DOGE
|50 QAR
|112.559 DOGE
|100 QAR
|225.117 DOGE
|500 QAR
|1,125.59 DOGE
|1,000 QAR
|2,251.17 DOGE
|5,000 QAR
|11,255.9 DOGE
|10,000 QAR
|22,511.7 DOGE
DOGE
QAR
|1 DOGE
|0.444213 QAR
|5 DOGE
|2.22107 QAR
|10 DOGE
|4.44213 QAR
|25 DOGE
|11.1053 QAR
|50 DOGE
|22.2107 QAR
|100 DOGE
|44.4213 QAR
|500 DOGE
|222.107 QAR
|1,000 DOGE
|444.213 QAR
|5,000 DOGE
|2,221.07 QAR
|10,000 DOGE
|4,442.13 QAR
1 QAR = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.2846
|2.2846
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.6603
|1.3460
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.0208
|1.8165
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.25%
|4.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
