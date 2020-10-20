1 QAR to DJF - Convert Qatari Rials to Djiboutian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

48.857201 Djiboutian Francs

1 DJF = 0.0204678 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Djiboutian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:59 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Djiboutian Franc

qar
QAR
djf
DJF
1 QAR48.8572 DJF
5 QAR244.286 DJF
10 QAR488.572 DJF
25 QAR1,221.43 DJF
50 QAR2,442.86 DJF
100 QAR4,885.72 DJF
500 QAR24,428.6 DJF
1,000 QAR48,857.2 DJF
5,000 QAR244,286 DJF
10,000 QAR488,572 DJF

Convert Djiboutian Franc to Qatari Riyal

djf
DJF
qar
QAR
1 DJF0.0204678 QAR
5 DJF0.102339 QAR
10 DJF0.204678 QAR
25 DJF0.511695 QAR
50 DJF1.02339 QAR
100 DJF2.04678 QAR
500 DJF10.2339 QAR
1,000 DJF20.4678 QAR
5,000 DJF102.339 QAR
10,000 DJF204.678 QAR

QAR to DJF Chart

1 QAR = 0 DJF

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Djiboutian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
49.11149.111
Low
48.81648.726
Average
48.91048.907
Volatility
0.15%0.16%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
djf

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

More Djiboutian Franc info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings