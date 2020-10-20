1 QAR to DEM - Convert Qatari Rials to German Deutsche Marks

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.49929936 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 2.00281 QAR

DEM replaced by EUR

Qatari Riyal to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:17 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to German Deutsche Mark

qar
QAR
dem
DEM
1 QAR0.499299 DEM
5 QAR2.4965 DEM
10 QAR4.99299 DEM
25 QAR12.4825 DEM
50 QAR24.965 DEM
100 QAR49.9299 DEM
500 QAR249.65 DEM
1,000 QAR499.299 DEM
5,000 QAR2,496.5 DEM
10,000 QAR4,992.99 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Qatari Riyal

dem
DEM
qar
QAR
1 DEM2.00281 QAR
5 DEM10.014 QAR
10 DEM20.0281 QAR
25 DEM50.0702 QAR
50 DEM100.14 QAR
100 DEM200.281 QAR
500 DEM1,001.4 QAR
1,000 DEM2,002.81 QAR
5,000 DEM10,014 QAR
10,000 DEM20,028.1 QAR

QAR to DEM Chart

1 QAR = 0 DEM

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

