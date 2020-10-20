1 QAR to CYP - Convert Qatari Rials to Cypriot Pounds

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.14941326 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 6.69285 QAR

CYP replaced by EUR

Qatari Riyal to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:17 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Cypriot Pound

qar
QAR
cyp
CYP
1 QAR0.149413 CYP
5 QAR0.747066 CYP
10 QAR1.49413 CYP
25 QAR3.73533 CYP
50 QAR7.47066 CYP
100 QAR14.9413 CYP
500 QAR74.7066 CYP
1,000 QAR149.413 CYP
5,000 QAR747.066 CYP
10,000 QAR1,494.13 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Qatari Riyal

cyp
CYP
qar
QAR
1 CYP6.69285 QAR
5 CYP33.4642 QAR
10 CYP66.9285 QAR
25 CYP167.321 QAR
50 CYP334.642 QAR
100 CYP669.285 QAR
500 CYP3,346.42 QAR
1,000 CYP6,692.85 QAR
5,000 CYP33,464.2 QAR
10,000 CYP66,928.5 QAR

QAR to CYP Chart

1 QAR = 0 CYP

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

