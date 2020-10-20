1 QAR to CVE - Convert Qatari Rials to Cape Verdean Escudos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

27.937833 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 0.0357938 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:41 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Cape Verdean Escudo

qar
QAR
cve
CVE
1 QAR27.9378 CVE
5 QAR139.689 CVE
10 QAR279.378 CVE
25 QAR698.446 CVE
50 QAR1,396.89 CVE
100 QAR2,793.78 CVE
500 QAR13,968.9 CVE
1,000 QAR27,937.8 CVE
5,000 QAR139,689 CVE
10,000 QAR279,378 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Qatari Riyal

cve
CVE
qar
QAR
1 CVE0.0357938 QAR
5 CVE0.178969 QAR
10 CVE0.357938 QAR
25 CVE0.894844 QAR
50 CVE1.78969 QAR
100 CVE3.57938 QAR
500 CVE17.8969 QAR
1,000 CVE35.7938 QAR
5,000 CVE178.969 QAR
10,000 CVE357.938 QAR

QAR to CVE Chart

1 QAR = 0 CVE

1 Qatari Riyal to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
28.36528.402
Low
27.69127.691
Average
27.98628.049
Volatility
0.22%0.26%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings