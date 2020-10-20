1 QAR to BYR - Convert Qatari Rials to Belarusian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

8,983.4264 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 0.000111316 QAR

BYR replaced by BYN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:59 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Belarusian Ruble

qar
QAR
byr
BYR
1 QAR8,983.43 BYR
5 QAR44,917.1 BYR
10 QAR89,834.3 BYR
25 QAR224,586 BYR
50 QAR449,171 BYR
100 QAR898,343 BYR
500 QAR4,491,710 BYR
1,000 QAR8,983,430 BYR
5,000 QAR44,917,100 BYR
10,000 QAR89,834,300 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Qatari Riyal

byr
BYR
qar
QAR
1 BYR0.000111316 QAR
5 BYR0.000556581 QAR
10 BYR0.00111316 QAR
25 BYR0.0027829 QAR
50 BYR0.00556581 QAR
100 BYR0.0111316 QAR
500 BYR0.0556581 QAR
1,000 BYR0.111316 QAR
5,000 BYR0.556581 QAR
10,000 BYR1.11316 QAR

QAR to BYR Chart

1 QAR = 0 BYR

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.899730.89999
Low
0.898300.89015
Average
0.898660.89857
Volatility
0.07%0.16%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

More Belarusian Ruble info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings