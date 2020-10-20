1 QAR to AOA - Convert Qatari Rials to Angolan Kwanzas

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

240.02616 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 0.00416621 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:58 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Angolan Kwanza

qar
QAR
aoa
AOA
1 QAR240.026 AOA
5 QAR1,200.13 AOA
10 QAR2,400.26 AOA
25 QAR6,000.65 AOA
50 QAR12,001.3 AOA
100 QAR24,002.6 AOA
500 QAR120,013 AOA
1,000 QAR240,026 AOA
5,000 QAR1,200,130 AOA
10,000 QAR2,400,260 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to Qatari Riyal

aoa
AOA
qar
QAR
1 AOA0.00416621 QAR
5 AOA0.0208311 QAR
10 AOA0.0416621 QAR
25 AOA0.104155 QAR
50 AOA0.208311 QAR
100 AOA0.416621 QAR
500 AOA2.08311 QAR
1,000 AOA4.16621 QAR
5,000 AOA20.8311 QAR
10,000 AOA41.6621 QAR

QAR to AOA Chart

1 QAR = 0 AOA

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
239.47239.47
Low
234.20228.75
Average
236.57233.59
Volatility
0.66%0.65%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

