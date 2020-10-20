1 QAR to AFN - Convert Qatari Rials to Afghan Afghanis

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

19.457554 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 0.0513939 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:08 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Afghan Afghani

1 QAR19.4576 AFN
5 QAR97.2878 AFN
10 QAR194.576 AFN
25 QAR486.439 AFN
50 QAR972.878 AFN
100 QAR1,945.76 AFN
500 QAR9,728.78 AFN
1,000 QAR19,457.6 AFN
5,000 QAR97,287.8 AFN
10,000 QAR194,576 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Qatari Riyal

1 AFN0.0513939 QAR
5 AFN0.25697 QAR
10 AFN0.513939 QAR
25 AFN1.28485 QAR
50 AFN2.5697 QAR
100 AFN5.13939 QAR
500 AFN25.697 QAR
1,000 AFN51.3939 QAR
5,000 AFN256.97 QAR
10,000 AFN513.939 QAR

QAR to AFN Chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
19.71319.918
Low
19.30119.301
Average
19.45219.647
Volatility
0.34%0.33%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

