1 MTL to ZWD - Convert Maltese Liri to Zimbabwean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

912.27743 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWD = 0.00109616 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

ZWD replaced by ZWL

Maltese Lira to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:48 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Zimbabwean Dollar

mtl
MTL
zwd
ZWD
1 MTL912.277 ZWD
5 MTL4,561.39 ZWD
10 MTL9,122.77 ZWD
25 MTL22,806.9 ZWD
50 MTL45,613.9 ZWD
100 MTL91,227.7 ZWD
500 MTL456,139 ZWD
1,000 MTL912,277 ZWD
5,000 MTL4,561,390 ZWD
10,000 MTL9,122,770 ZWD

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to Maltese Lira

zwd
ZWD
mtl
MTL
1 ZWD0.00109616 MTL
5 ZWD0.00548079 MTL
10 ZWD0.0109616 MTL
25 ZWD0.0274039 MTL
50 ZWD0.0548079 MTL
100 ZWD0.109616 MTL
500 ZWD0.548079 MTL
1,000 ZWD1.09616 MTL
5,000 ZWD5.48079 MTL
10,000 ZWD10.9616 MTL

MTL to ZWD Chart

1 MTL = 0 ZWD

1 Maltese Lira to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
394.17394.72
Low
386.52384.37
Average
389.14389.60
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

