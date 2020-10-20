1 MTL to ZMW - Convert Maltese Liri to Zambian Kwacha

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

61.343096 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMW = 0.0163018 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:47 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Zambian Kwacha

mtl
MTL
zmw
ZMW
1 MTL61.3431 ZMW
5 MTL306.715 ZMW
10 MTL613.431 ZMW
25 MTL1,533.58 ZMW
50 MTL3,067.15 ZMW
100 MTL6,134.31 ZMW
500 MTL30,671.5 ZMW
1,000 MTL61,343.1 ZMW
5,000 MTL306,715 ZMW
10,000 MTL613,431 ZMW

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Maltese Lira

zmw
ZMW
mtl
MTL
1 ZMW0.0163018 MTL
5 ZMW0.0815088 MTL
10 ZMW0.163018 MTL
25 ZMW0.407544 MTL
50 ZMW0.815088 MTL
100 ZMW1.63018 MTL
500 ZMW8.15088 MTL
1,000 ZMW16.3018 MTL
5,000 ZMW81.5088 MTL
10,000 ZMW163.018 MTL

MTL to ZMW Chart

1 MTL = 0 ZMW

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
28.71529.673
Low
25.73925.739
Average
27.62627.908
Volatility
1.37%1.78%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

zmw

ZMW - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.

More Zambian Kwacha info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings