1 MTL to ZAR - Convert Maltese Liri to South African Rand

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

46.039173 South African Rand

1 ZAR = 0.0217206 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to South African Rand conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:56 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to South African Rand

mtl
MTL
zar
ZAR
1 MTL46.0392 ZAR
5 MTL230.196 ZAR
10 MTL460.392 ZAR
25 MTL1,150.98 ZAR
50 MTL2,301.96 ZAR
100 MTL4,603.92 ZAR
500 MTL23,019.6 ZAR
1,000 MTL46,039.2 ZAR
5,000 MTL230,196 ZAR
10,000 MTL460,392 ZAR

Convert South African Rand to Maltese Lira

zar
ZAR
mtl
MTL
1 ZAR0.0217206 MTL
5 ZAR0.108603 MTL
10 ZAR0.217206 MTL
25 ZAR0.543016 MTL
50 ZAR1.08603 MTL
100 ZAR2.17206 MTL
500 ZAR10.8603 MTL
1,000 ZAR21.7206 MTL
5,000 ZAR108.603 MTL
10,000 ZAR217.206 MTL

MTL to ZAR Chart

1 MTL = 0 ZAR

1 Maltese Lira to South African Rand stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
20.65820.658
Low
19.20419.204
Average
19.77519.970
Volatility
0.84%0.63%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

zar

ZAR - South African Rand

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.

More South African Rand info

