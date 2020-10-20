1 MTL to XPT - Convert Maltese Liri to Platinum Ounces

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.002512126686004 Platinum Ounces

1 XPT = 398.069 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Platinum Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:47 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Platinum Ounce

mtl
MTL
xpt
XPT
1 MTL0.00251213 XPT
5 MTL0.0125606 XPT
10 MTL0.0251213 XPT
25 MTL0.0628032 XPT
50 MTL0.125606 XPT
100 MTL0.251213 XPT
500 MTL1.25606 XPT
1,000 MTL2.51213 XPT
5,000 MTL12.5606 XPT
10,000 MTL25.1213 XPT

Convert Platinum Ounce to Maltese Lira

xpt
XPT
mtl
MTL
1 XPT398.069 MTL
5 XPT1,990.35 MTL
10 XPT3,980.69 MTL
25 XPT9,951.73 MTL
50 XPT19,903.5 MTL
100 XPT39,806.9 MTL
500 XPT199,035 MTL
1,000 XPT398,069 MTL
5,000 XPT1,990,350 MTL
10,000 XPT3,980,690 MTL

MTL to XPT Chart

1 MTL = 0 XPT

1 Maltese Lira to Platinum Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00120480.0012129
Low
0.00105640.0010018
Average
0.00111960.0011232
Volatility
4.86%5.54%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

