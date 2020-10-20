1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.002512126686004 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 398.069 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
1.00 Maltese Lira =
MTL
XPT
|1 MTL
|0.00251213 XPT
|5 MTL
|0.0125606 XPT
|10 MTL
|0.0251213 XPT
|25 MTL
|0.0628032 XPT
|50 MTL
|0.125606 XPT
|100 MTL
|0.251213 XPT
|500 MTL
|1.25606 XPT
|1,000 MTL
|2.51213 XPT
|5,000 MTL
|12.5606 XPT
|10,000 MTL
|25.1213 XPT
1 MTL = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012048
|0.0012129
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010564
|0.0010018
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011196
|0.0011232
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.86%
|5.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.
