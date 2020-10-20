1 MTL to XPD - Convert Maltese Liri to Palladium Ounces

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.002435265159396 Palladium Ounces

1 XPD = 410.633 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Palladium Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:26 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Palladium Ounce

1 MTL0.00243527 XPD
5 MTL0.0121763 XPD
10 MTL0.0243527 XPD
25 MTL0.0608816 XPD
50 MTL0.121763 XPD
100 MTL0.243527 XPD
500 MTL1.21763 XPD
1,000 MTL2.43527 XPD
5,000 MTL12.1763 XPD
10,000 MTL24.3527 XPD

Convert Palladium Ounce to Maltese Lira

1 XPD410.633 MTL
5 XPD2,053.16 MTL
10 XPD4,106.33 MTL
25 XPD10,265.8 MTL
50 XPD20,531.6 MTL
100 XPD41,063.3 MTL
500 XPD205,316 MTL
1,000 XPD410,633 MTL
5,000 XPD2,053,160 MTL
10,000 XPD4,106,330 MTL

MTL to XPD Chart

1 MTL = 0 XPD

1 Maltese Lira to Palladium Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00120370.0012037
Low
0.00104870.00099432
Average
0.00114010.0011115
Volatility
2.64%2.78%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xpd

XPD - Palladium Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.

More Palladium Ounce info

