1 MTL to XOF - Convert Maltese Liri to CFA Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1,527.9688 CFA Francs

1 XOF = 0.000654464 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to CFA Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:47 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to CFA Franc

mtl
MTL
xof
XOF
1 MTL1,527.97 XOF
5 MTL7,639.84 XOF
10 MTL15,279.7 XOF
25 MTL38,199.2 XOF
50 MTL76,398.4 XOF
100 MTL152,797 XOF
500 MTL763,984 XOF
1,000 MTL1,527,970 XOF
5,000 MTL7,639,840 XOF
10,000 MTL15,279,700 XOF

Convert CFA Franc to Maltese Lira

xof
XOF
mtl
MTL
1 XOF0.000654464 MTL
5 XOF0.00327232 MTL
10 XOF0.00654464 MTL
25 XOF0.0163616 MTL
50 XOF0.0327232 MTL
100 XOF0.0654464 MTL
500 XOF0.327232 MTL
1,000 XOF0.654464 MTL
5,000 XOF3.27232 MTL
10,000 XOF6.54464 MTL

MTL to XOF Chart

1 MTL = 0 XOF



1 Maltese Lira to CFA Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
655.96655.96
Low
655.96655.96
Average
655.96655.96
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.



