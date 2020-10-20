1 MTL to USD - Convert Maltese Liri to US Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2.5195057 US Dollars

1 USD = 0.396903 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to US Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to US Dollar

mtl
MTL
usd
USD
1 MTL2.51951 USD
5 MTL12.5975 USD
10 MTL25.1951 USD
25 MTL62.9876 USD
50 MTL125.975 USD
100 MTL251.951 USD
500 MTL1,259.75 USD
1,000 MTL2,519.51 USD
5,000 MTL12,597.5 USD
10,000 MTL25,195.1 USD

Convert US Dollar to Maltese Lira

usd
USD
mtl
MTL
1 USD0.396903 MTL
5 USD1.98452 MTL
10 USD3.96903 MTL
25 USD9.92258 MTL
50 USD19.8452 MTL
100 USD39.6903 MTL
500 USD198.452 MTL
1,000 USD396.903 MTL
5,000 USD1,984.52 MTL
10,000 USD3,969.03 MTL

MTL to USD Chart

1 MTL = 0 USD

1 Maltese Lira to US Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.08921.0907
Low
1.06801.0621
Average
1.07531.0765
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

usd

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

