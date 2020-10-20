1 MTL to UGX - Convert Maltese Liri to Ugandan Shillings

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9,323.7634 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 0.000107253 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:46 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Ugandan Shilling

mtl
MTL
ugx
UGX
1 MTL9,323.76 UGX
5 MTL46,618.8 UGX
10 MTL93,237.6 UGX
25 MTL233,094 UGX
50 MTL466,188 UGX
100 MTL932,376 UGX
500 MTL4,661,880 UGX
1,000 MTL9,323,760 UGX
5,000 MTL46,618,800 UGX
10,000 MTL93,237,600 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to Maltese Lira

ugx
UGX
mtl
MTL
1 UGX0.000107253 MTL
5 UGX0.000536264 MTL
10 UGX0.00107253 MTL
25 UGX0.00268132 MTL
50 UGX0.00536264 MTL
100 UGX0.0107253 MTL
500 UGX0.0536264 MTL
1,000 UGX0.107253 MTL
5,000 UGX0.536264 MTL
10,000 UGX1.07253 MTL

MTL to UGX Chart

1 MTL = 0 UGX

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4,145.94,162.9
Low
3,966.13,966.1
Average
4,021.74,070.1
Volatility
0.56%0.46%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

More Ugandan Shilling info

