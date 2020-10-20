1 MTL to TVD - Convert Maltese Liri to Tuvaluan Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3.7447788 Tuvaluan Dollars

1 TVD = 0.267038 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Tuvaluan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:25 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Tuvaluan Dollar

mtl
MTL
tvd
TVD
1 MTL3.74478 TVD
5 MTL18.7239 TVD
10 MTL37.4478 TVD
25 MTL93.6195 TVD
50 MTL187.239 TVD
100 MTL374.478 TVD
500 MTL1,872.39 TVD
1,000 MTL3,744.78 TVD
5,000 MTL18,723.9 TVD
10,000 MTL37,447.8 TVD

Convert Tuvaluan Dollar to Maltese Lira

tvd
TVD
mtl
MTL
1 TVD0.267038 MTL
5 TVD1.33519 MTL
10 TVD2.67038 MTL
25 TVD6.67596 MTL
50 TVD13.3519 MTL
100 TVD26.7038 MTL
500 TVD133.519 MTL
1,000 TVD267.038 MTL
5,000 TVD1,335.19 MTL
10,000 TVD2,670.38 MTL

MTL to TVD Chart

1 Maltese Lira to Tuvaluan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.64201.6618
Low
1.60351.6035
Average
1.61801.6314
Volatility
0.25%0.27%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

More Tuvaluan Dollar info

