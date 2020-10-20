1 MTL to THB - Convert Maltese Liri to Thai Baht

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

92.20587 Thai Baht

1 THB = 0.0108453 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Thai Baht

mtl
MTL
thb
THB
1 MTL92.2059 THB
5 MTL461.029 THB
10 MTL922.059 THB
25 MTL2,305.15 THB
50 MTL4,610.29 THB
100 MTL9,220.59 THB
500 MTL46,102.9 THB
1,000 MTL92,205.9 THB
5,000 MTL461,029 THB
10,000 MTL922,059 THB

Convert Thai Baht to Maltese Lira

thb
THB
mtl
MTL
1 THB0.0108453 MTL
5 THB0.0542265 MTL
10 THB0.108453 MTL
25 THB0.271132 MTL
50 THB0.542265 MTL
100 THB1.08453 MTL
500 THB5.42265 MTL
1,000 THB10.8453 MTL
5,000 THB54.2265 MTL
10,000 THB108.453 MTL

MTL to THB Chart

1 MTL = 0 THB

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
39.83039.942
Low
39.22938.970
Average
39.48239.515
Volatility
0.30%0.31%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

More Thai Baht info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings